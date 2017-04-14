The Gibsons District Energy Utility Company (GDEU) is a fine example of why government should never run a company.

(Gibsons Director of engineering Dave) Newman’s report to council April 4 states:

“Problems over the winter exposed several operational issues that need to be addressed, which will take time to complete” for a projected cost of $170,000.

Could the cause simply be that they put 53 homes on the system that Ed Lohren of Geo-Xenery, the company that designed and installed our system, was quoted in a 2011 article as saying “The Town has completed construction of enough GHX to heat and cool approximately 35-40 homes”.

The leak they keep referring to is an “operational issue”. The Utility Company should have been able to deal with it in a timely professional manner long before they lost 12,000 gallons of fluid (that’s 300 bathtubs full). The fact Mr. Newman says it took a month to find the leak affirms they have big problems.

Let’s get real here.

The geothermal is broken and there is hydro and gas, proven utilities, available for our heat.

Mr. Newman’s recommendation that “Parkland Phase 3 be excluded” from geothermal is very responsible in light of the situation. This saves the Town about $500,000 for the ground heat exchange field, pumps etc. It also saves the developer $375,000 for the distribution costs.

The next responsible recommendation will be to remove the covenant for everyone and to offer to move some of the existing customers off the system to bring the system back to “Geo-Xenery’s specifications”. It is the cheapest, easiest solution costing less than the $170,000 for a gas boiler in the pump house.

David Hayward, Gibsons