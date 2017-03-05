‘Restrict immigration’

It is projected that thousands of manufacturing and service job will disappear overt the next 10 years through automation.
Is it wise to admit some 300,000 immigrants per year into Canada? Question: How will our young people earn a meaningful living in the future?
Our nation has only a limited capacity for handouts, and these should be restricted to the medically and mentally challenged people.
Jakob Knaus,
Sechelt
I think I can understand your concern. Lifeguards and Firemen know that in order to save others they have to first make sure they are taking appropriate safeguards. So we have to be careful that we don’t drown trying to save people right?
I am not sure that 300,000 immigrants are too many or not, but I do know that this is the number of total immigrants, not refugees. So there are not 300,000 people looking for a handout. In fact a lot of these immigrants are bring much needed investments and skills that help our economy. Those 300,000 come for the USA, the UK, France, India, Philippians, and all sorts of places. One of Canada’s values is “diversity”, and immigration certainly helps with that.
Another name for automation is productivity, and productivity is “more output for less input”. So more automation means which means more stuff for less resources. Simply put, it means that there will be “more stuff” available in general and at much lower cost.
We are entering an period that will may bring dramatic changes to how our global economies function. Predicting the future is hard, but I suspect that when we get there we will find that there is more then enough for everyone.