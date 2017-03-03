Friday, 3 March 2017
Breaking News

Roberts Creek swordsman advances

Posted by: The Local Weekly March 1, 2017 in Breaking News, Front Page Leave a comment

P 1 fencer pic fafardFynn Fafard, a 16-year-old from Roberts Creek, on the right, is the top ranked under-17 épée fencer in Canada. Here he is seen in action against French fencer Matias Biabiany.  Fynn won the match, one of three wins against older opponents at the Senior Men’s World Cup recently in Richmond. Fynn – who does his school work online – is now in Cuba for the Pan Am Championships, which begin March 3. And then in April, he goes to Plovdiv, Bulgaria for the World Championships.  Devin Manky photo

Print Friendly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA Image

*

© The Local - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                                                                                                   Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Scroll To Top