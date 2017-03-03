Roberts Creek swordsman advances

Fynn Fafard, a 16-year-old from Roberts Creek, on the right, is the top ranked under-17 épée fencer in Canada. Here he is seen in action against French fencer Matias Biabiany. Fynn won the match, one of three wins against older opponents at the Senior Men’s World Cup recently in Richmond. Fynn – who does his school work online – is now in Cuba for the Pan Am Championships, which begin March 3. And then in April, he goes to Plovdiv, Bulgaria for the World Championships. Devin Manky photo