Salmonid Enhancement funding restored

A June 15 announcement by the federal government that funding has been restored for the Salmonid Enhancement Program (SEP) is good news for the Sunshine Coast.

The program funds salmon education in schools, and also supports community habitat restoration projects undertaken by volunteers around the province.

Dianne Sanford, who has been the Sunshine Coast’s Education Coordinator since 2000, was greatly relieved to hear about the restoration of funding. Sanford was shocked to receive notice only a few weeks ago that the program was being cancelled, and attributes its restoration to an immediate public outcry.

“It’s great that people reacted as they did,” said Sanford. “I thought that was very inspiring.”

The school education program is delivered to approximately 350 schools province-wide. Sanford is in charge of schools in Powell River and the lower Sunshine Coast. As a contractor, working about three months a year, she educates students in the life cycle of salmon and their habitat.

Each of the schools has a tank, which is set up before Christmas. In January, Sanford delivers coho salmon eggs, which the students tend. After the eggs hatch, the fish are returned to Chapman Creek and released in their natal stream.

“The program is about 40 years old,” said Sanford. “I’ve had students who are now parents, bringing their kids to the program. I think it’s great.”

Sanford noted that the resource restoration unit of the SEP is also very important. Many volunteer groups are working on restoration projects and they need scientific advice. “If you get restoration money and if you don’t have the proper advice, you’re flying in the dark,” said Sanford. She also pointed out that there are many societies with projects in progress, so if funding had been cancelled suddenly, their projects would have been in jeopardy.

MP Pamela Goldsmith-Jones is quoted in the federal press release as saying: “I am grateful to the hundreds of community volunteers whose passion and deep knowledge of wild salmon and wild salmon habitat helped me and my colleagues to portray the importance of the restoration work supported by the Salmonid Enhancement Program.”

Nonetheless, the future of the program is uncertain. In recent years, the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans has narrowed its mandate to a regulatory role, which no longer encompasses activities such as education.

Donna McMahon