Salvation Army top-up

A group of employees pose at the job site after they and their employers helped the Salvation Army exceed its kettle campaign goal of $60,000 to run food bank, feeding programs and emergency services in 2017. The final tally won’t be made until January, but it’s already at $75,000. Of that, $3,600 – and food – came from Garrett Log Services and crew, Terminal Forest Products and crew, Coastland Log Service and crew, Bob Hopkins Contracting and the crews from Avalon Dryland and Sechelt Creek Contracting. Left to right, Glen Dubois, Jeff Krenzel, Tess Adlem, Lorynn Langton, Alexis Nothstein, Amanda Gerbrandt, Pete Krieger, and Liana Turner. Photo submitted