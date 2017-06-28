Sandcastles: Plan your build

Get your teams and ideas ready for this year’s Sandcastle Competition in Davis Bay July 23; start planning and exploring what your team of friends or family can build on the large sand bar. The Sunshine Coast Lions Club is presenting the event and members will be cooking up tasty burgers and fries for your lunch. Jim Taylor will provide entertaining music at the beach for all to enjoy.

Registration begins at 9:45am; categories are family, group and youth 12 & under; $10 per entry. Building will start at 10:30am and go till 1:30pm. Judging will occur between 12:30 and 1:40 with winners announced at 1:45pm.

Each team has a 10-by -10-foot quadrant to build on and only natural materials found on the beach can be used. Criteria for judging the entries include: originality, difficulty, execution (success in carrying out the plan), use of space (carved and finished all the way around with little open space), and wow factor (how did all of the above come together?) Bring your pails, shovels and other tools and practise your sculpture at low tide.

Remember to wear a hat, slap on sunscreen or wear loose clothes to avoid a burn. Come out to enjoy this fun summer event and make some great memories.

Submitted