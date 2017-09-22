Save the salmon

(Addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and copied to the Local)

Your government’s action to safeguard the Right Whale population was prompt and substantial, and demonstrates what is possible under the demanding circumstances of the oceans bordering on Canada’s Maritime Provinces.

We would greatly appreciate comparable action to safeguard the wild salmon population from depredation from disease, parasites, and other emanations from foreign-owned fish farms operating along the sockeye salmon migration routes here in coastal British Columbia.

While the Cohen Commission made recommendations, under the Harper government there was a lack of urgency for implementation, a position we suspect was influenced by foreign financial interests.

Meanwhile marine biologist Alexandra Morton has repeatedly produced evidence of the impact on sockeye salmon of disease, parasites and contamination from fish farms in coastal waters of British Columbia. Currently she is being sued for trespassing on a foreign-owned farm to collect samples, even though the farm is on Aboriginal territory without permission. Recently she was refused court protection from rising costs and ordered to pay the owner’s costs.

We ask that your government provide funding support for her defence, as well as implement prompt and effective measures to eliminate the discharges of diseases, parasites, antibiotics and chemicals. Also, we ask you to support Aboriginal communities in their disputes with foreign owners of fish farms in Aboriginal territories without permission.

We are among the many seniors who rely on wild salmon as a healthy sustainable food source, as do Aboriginal populations and our own families. Operations, outfitting, and upkeep of vessels based in our BC coastal communities, as well as packaging and selling wild salmon products, both to residents and visitors, are all-important to both our local economies and our world-wide identity.

John Roper and Pamela

Proctor, Gibsons