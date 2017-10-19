SCRD relaxes water restrictions to Stage 2

Effective immediately, and until further notice, the Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) has declared a return to Stage 2 outdoor water use restrictions for all households and businesses on SCRD water south of Pender Harbour. Stage 1 remains in effect from Pender Harbour to Earl’s Cove/Egmont.

The recent rains have replenished the lakes to suitable levels to support Stage 2 outdoor water use restrictions. We are continuing to monitor lake levels on a daily basis.

The SCRD would like to thank all SCRD water users for their diligence in conserving water.

Sprinklers, soaker hoses, irrigation systems and other watering devices can be used for outdoor watering according to the Stage 2 schedule below:

For even addresses outdoor watering is allowed Thursday and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

and from For odd addresses outdoor water use is allowed on Wednesday and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Hand held hoses with shut-off devices can be used anytime for watering trees, shrubs, flowers or vegetables.

Hosing of sidewalks and driveways, windows or exterior building surfaces is not allowed except to pressure wash surfaces to prepare for paint, etc., or as required by law for safety.

For more information, contact the SCRD at 604-885-6806 or the Town of Gibsons 604-886-2274. Visit www.scrd.ca/Sprinkling-Regulations for details on water use restrictions.