SCRD restates watershed logging objection

On April 13, SCRD directors voted to once again remind BC Timber Sales (BCTS) that they do not support logging in community watersheds or watershed reserves because of the risk of harm to the quality of our drinking water.

BC Timber Sales shared its five-year operations plan with the SCRD in February as part of an annual communication and consultation process. In a report to the April 13 Planning and Community Development committee meeting, staff noted that the plan includes 10 cutblocks in the Dakota and McNair community watersheds, which are due to be auctioned to logging contractors from 2018 to 2020.

Staff also flagged the status of Mount Elphinstone cut block DL 1313, which lies within an area that Roberts Creek residents have long wanted to be made into a provincial park. The Province says a park is not on the table, but that has not stopped residents from trying to prevent logging in the area. Last summer protesters blockaded logging roads, resulting in court injunctions and arrests.

“Clearly there’s an interest in my community of avoiding a recurrence of what happened last summer,” said Area D (Roberts Creek) Director Mark Lebbell.

“I know where it [the proposed park] stands legislatively and jurisdictionally, but at the same time it expresses the views of a majority of my community.”

Lebbell moved – and the directors passed – a reiteration of a motion from last year that the SCRD does “not support logging within the 1500-hectare area identified in the Roberts Creek Community Plan as an area for ecological and recreational protection.”

Harvesting of that contentious cut block has been deferred another year while BCTS consults with the Squamish Nation and the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations (FLNRO), but it is scheduled for auction 2018.

Area F Director Ian Winn supported Lebbell’s motion, but said that there are two sides to the story. “What I hear from the forestry people, the ones that are under the belief that they should be able to log in those areas, is that their businesses depend on it.”

Area A Director Frank Mauro said he saw “a willingness to engage the community” on the part of BCTS and felt that “this is a prime time to take advantage of that.”

A number of other cutblocks scheduled for auction in the next five years will impact popular mountain biking trails, including Horseshoe, Trailfest Wagon Road, Hwy 103 and Amuse Bouche. The SCRD has asked BCTS to create a strategy for the protection and/or restoration of key trails and communicating forestry plans to recreational users. Donna McMahon