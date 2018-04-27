SCRD will drill into Gibsons aquifer

A letter from the Mayor of Gibsons and a presentation by Gibsons director of infrastructure services, Dave Newman, did not shake the SCRD’s determination to drill an investigative well into the Gibsons aquifer from a site on Mahan Road.

Newman appeared as a delegation at the April 19 infrastructure services committee meeting to explain the Town’s concerns, which were also outlined in an April 17 letter from Mayor Wayne Rowe.

Rowe wrote: “While Council appreciates the position that the SCRD is in regarding securing additional water for the region, the proposal for pursuing water from the Gibsons Aquifer puts the Town’s ability to service its own population in jeopardy; the Town cannot support the SCRD addressing their water crisis by creating a water crisis for the Town.”

Sechelt director Doug Wright did not buy the Town’s arguments. “I think that you’ve taken a very protective, narrow, individualistic view of the water in that aquifer and I don’t think that this board takes an individual narrow view of water,” said Wright.

“It makes no sense to not do this test well from a regional district perspective. The data will be invaluable to both us as a regional board and to you as the Town of Gibsons.”

While Wright said that the proposed well is only for testing, not production, Newman pointed out that the purpose of test drilling is “to look for more groundwater for the regional district.” Newman said that the Mahan Road site is close to an existing Town monitoring well, and the Town can handle data collection on the aquifer. “Having two parties doing things independently of each other seems counterproductive.”

Several directors pointed out that the aquifer draws its water from the slopes of Mount Elphinstone, which lies in the regional district.

Newman stated: “We don’t own the water. None of us own this water. … The town’s use of this aquifer is one of the crown jewels for the town itself. We take this responsibility very, very seriously so we take a conservative approach.”

In his letter, Mayor Rowe asked that the SCRD not proceed with drilling until after a joint SCRD/Gibsons Groundwater Management Zone and Plan is established. Area D Director Mark Lebbell made a motion to that effect, but it was defeated, with only Lebbell, Gibsons Director Jeremy Valeriote and Area E Director Lorne Lewis voting in favour.

After a lengthy discussion and wrangling over the ranking of various possible test well sites, SCRD directors voted in favour of staff’s recommendation to proceed with test drilling at four locations, including Mahan. The motion also directed SCRD staff to collaborate with the Town and the Squamish Nation on a Groundwater Management Zone and Plan for the Gibsons Aquifer.

If, after test drilling, the SCRD decides to proceed with a production well at the Mahan Road site, they would have to apply for a groundwater licence from the province. The Town has already applied for a licence and, if approved, their licence would be the “first in”.

Under the BC Water Sustainability Act precedence is on a “first in time, first in right” system. The first user to be granted a licence has priority to water “during times of water scarcity or drought.”

