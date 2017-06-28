Wednesday, 28 June 2017
SCRD’s Nohr in hospital

June 28, 2017

Garry Nohr, the Sunshine Coast Regional District chair, was transported to hospital this week following an apparent heart attack.

Nohr, in his 70s, suffered the attack June 26 while in Powell River, the Local has learned. But an SCRD statement on June 27 said only that he “was admitted to hospital yesterday and is currently in care in Vancouver.”

A former school administrator, Nohr moved to the Sunshine Coast in 2001, was first elected as SCRD director for Halfmoon Bay in 2005, and has been board chair since 2010. He has announced his intention not to run for re-election in Halfmoon Bay in 2018.

The SCRD statement said: “Our thoughts go out to his wife Patricia and his family. Please join us in wishing him a speedy recovery and our positive thoughts.

“SCRD staff are presently managing logistics and ensuring business continuity for the SCRD.”

Staff

