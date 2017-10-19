Thursday, 19 October 2017
Seasonal signal

Posted by: The Local Weekly October 18, 2017

P 1 elphinstone pic 2A view of Howe Sound from high on Mount Elphinstone Oct. 13. There is sun in the distance, but the real seasonal signal is the dusting of snow on the trees, a sign that the weather has turned. While it has snowed at high levels, and rained at sea level, there has not been enough precipitation to “recharge” Chapman Lake. Most of the Coast is still under Stage 4 water restrictions, and among the most angry are the users of ice that would normally be in the Sechelt arena. Donna McMahon photo

