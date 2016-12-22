Sechelt citizens satisfied with district administration, survey suggests

Seventy-five percent of Sechelt citizens believe that the District of Sechelt gives them good value for their tax dollar, according to a Citizen Satisfaction Survey conducted this fall.

Greg Lyle, president of Innovative Research Group, presented the survey results to the Dec. 14 meeting of the Finance, Culture and Economic Development Committee. He also provided comparisons to five previous surveys dating back to 2006.

“Overall it’s a pretty stable story,” said Lyle. “Not much has changed.”

In response to the question: “What is the most important issue facing the District of Sechelt today?” the five top issues raised were water and sewer services, long term care for seniors, affordable housing, infrastructure, and roads/traffic.

Lyle noted that concerns about housing and the economy are not unique to Sechelt. He said that the economy is a concern in most BC communities, “particularly those that are outside Vancouver.”

Concern about the closure of long-term care facilities was new this year in Sechelt’s survey. “Obviously that’s not directly a District of Sechelt issue, but it’s on the minds of your residents,” said Lyle.

Councillor Doug Wright noted that a number of the issues cited lay outside the control of municipal government.

“The top three issues in the community, yes we play a part in it, but it’s a minor part quite frankly. It’s number four before we hit something that’s really directly ours.”

The highest rated municipal services were Park Maintenance, Arts and Culture, and Policing. These have been consistently the top-rated services since 2006. The bottom two were Economic Development, and Planning and Development, which have also seen low ratings in previous years.

A new question this year, was: “How would you rate the value you receive for the taxes and fees paid.” Seventy-five per cent of citizens said “very” or “fairly” good.

“We do [survey questions about] value for money in a lot of different circumstances and there aren’t many organizations that get a 75 per cent on that,” said Lyle.

Another key finding related to tax increases. Twenty-eight percent of respondents said they would support tax increases to pay for enhanced or expanded services, while another 44 per cent said they would support a tax increase to maintain current service levels.

“There’s some permission here to raise taxes,” said Lyle. “This is not a blank cheque, but it’s certainly a signal that if you make a good case, people will go along with it.”

But he cautioned: “It’s worth remembering as a government that it’s really hard to support a tough solution if you don’t think there’s a tough problem to fix. You see this again and again where governments surprise the public with tough solutions before they’ve talked about the problems and the possible solutions.”

A total of 301 residents were surveyed by telephone, (both land lines and cell phones) between Nov. 9 and 13. The phone survey was considered to be accurate to within 5.7 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Sechelt also made the survey available through their website. Results from the online survey are still being tabulated by District staff and are expected to be brought to council before year end.

Donna McMahon