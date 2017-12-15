Sechelt council expands video recordings

District of Sechelt committee meetings will be filmed and streamed to YouTube in 2018, after a motion by Councillor Darnelda Siegers was supported by council on Dec. 6.

Sechelt currently films council meetings only. Committee meetings are audio recorded and the audio files are posted on the District’s website.

In her written notice of motion, Councillor Siegers stated: “Currently, new agenda items are presented first at committee meetings where the committee members discuss and deliberate on them. Many of the items are then routinely adopted at a council meeting without discussion. For members of the public, unless in attendance at the afternoon committee meetings, no rationale or background for decisions is available or provided.”

She noted that the new video recordings would require some additional staff time, but the cost of the additional service would be minimal since the equipment is already in place.

Councillor Noel Muller supported the motion. “This council has set one of our guiding principles is to run a transparent government…This improves the transparency and it definitely fills a gap,” he said.

Councillor Darren Inkster also spoke in support as it would “give more people an opportunity to see what actually happens at committee because there is a lot of substantive discussion at committee on a number of issues that are missed by the public if they don’t make it.”

Councillor Doug Wright noted: “Our committee meetings are held in the middle of the day… and so it’s very difficult for people, if they have a full time job, to attend those committee meetings.”

The motion passed, but Siegers’ subsequent motion to record the public question and answer periods after the adjournment of meetings was postponed for further discussion. Council agreed to expand that discussion to a review of the procedures bylaw, which does not currently mention videotaping.

Both the SCRD and the Town of Gibsons make audio recordings of their meetings, but they are not posted online. To get a copy, the SCRD requires a Freedom of Information request in writing. Requests to Gibsons go through the Corporate Officer, and copies are provided on CD at a cost of $10. Both the Town and the SCRD delete audio recordings three months after the adoption of the relevant minutes.

Gibsons council meetings are filmed by the Alliance of Gibsons Businesses which posts them to its YouTube channel. Donna McMaho