Sechelt District workers settle contract

The District of Sechelt and the British Columbia Government and Service Employees Union (BCGEU) ratified a new Collective Agreement effective Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 30, 2020.

The agreement provides wage increases for unionized employees in each of the five years: 2016 (1.5 per cent); 2017 (1.75 per cent); 2018 (1.75 per cent); 2019 (2 per cent); 2020 (2 per cent).

New to this agreement are provisions that will allow the District to employ casual workers to provide coverage during regular employee’s leaves of absence.

“Council is pleased with the five year agreement, which demonstrates the value we place on our employees and the ability of the District to provide ongoing, quality public services to our community,” said Mayor Bruce Milne. “Our thanks go out to the members of the Bargaining Committee for their efforts in developing this agreement.”

The District and BCGEU Bargaining Committee finalized the agreement on Jan. 27, 2017. The Union membership ratified the agreement on Feb. 9, with 95 per cent of the membership in favour of the agreement.

