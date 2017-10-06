Friday, 6 October 2017
Sechelt hires much-needed planning staff

The District of Sechelt is pleased to announce the appointment of two community planners.

Aaron Thompson, who joined the District as a development planner in February 2016, has been promoted to a community planner to better reflect the additional complexity of the work he has been performing.  In addition to his planning role with the District, Arron has also worked as a planner with the Village of Pouce Coupe.

Marina Stjepovic will join the District’s planning and development department as a community planner on Oct. 10.  Marina has held a variety of temporary positions with the Sunshine Coast Regional District, including a recent assignment as a planner.

