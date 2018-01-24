Sechelt library seeks more funding

The Sechelt Library has presented its request for an increase of $262,00 in 2018 operational funds to the District of Sechelt’s finance, culture and economic development committee.

Compared with other libraries on the Sunshine Coast, the Sechelt Library is underfunded. In 2017, the Gibsons & District Public Library received $50 per capita, the Powell River Public Library received $70 per capita, and the Sechelt Library received $33 per capita which increases to $34 in 2018. The average local government funding for British Columbia public libraries of similar size is $50 per capita

Use of the Sechelt Library continues to grow with a 19-per-cent increase in onsite visits over five years, over 2,000 attendees to adult programs in 2017 and a substantial increase in interlibrary loans. Submitted