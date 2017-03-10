Sechelt names new CAO

Sechelt Council is pleased to announce that Mr. Andrew Yeates will be joining the District staff as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) April 1, 2017.

Andrew has worked in local government for over 18 years. He is leaving a position he has held since 2008, CAO of Ucluelet, BC, to accept the Sechelt posting.

From 2006 to 2008, he served as the first Administrator in Queen Charlotte, Haida Gwaii.

His educational background includes a Masters degree in Business Administration and an undergraduate degree in Political Science. Before joining the public service, he had a successful career as a newspaper publisher and owned community newspapers in the interior of British Columbia.

“Council’s search for a new leader for our District team was extensive. Discussions were held with a number of candidates before bringing Andrew to Sechelt to be interviewed. His interview and an extensive reference and vetting process, convinced Council that he had the skills and character we need in this role. We look forward to working with him to ensure the District delivers quality local government services to our residents,” said Mayor Bruce Milne.

“I am pleased to have been chosen as the next CAO for the District of Sechelt and am looking forward to working with Council, the staff and the residents of Sechelt to provide effective and transparent local government services. My wife Lisa and I are very much looking forward to settling in the Sunshine Coast and contributing to the Sechelt community,” said Andrew.

Submitted