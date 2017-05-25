Sechelt online survey results made public

The District of Sechelt has now posted the results of an online citizen satisfaction survey that Mayor Bruce Milne said had been “hacked” by people encouraging negative responses.

The district conducted a telephone poll in November, 2016 and then made a similar survey available online. When some of the online results were sharply different council voted to withhold the online results, but were then told provincial law requires that the results be released.

A 15-page document on the district’s website shows the demographically-weighted telephone results alongside the online results, which cannot be statistically verified.

Overall quality of life in Sechelt, for example, was rated very good by 44 per cent in the phone survey but only 24 per cent online. Rating the value received for taxes paid, 6 per cent in the phone survey said they got very poor value, compared to 25 per cent online. The phone survey found 13 per cent were very dissatisfied with how decisions are made in Sechelt, while 51 per cent of online respondents were very dissatisfied. Staff