Sechelt planning backlog detailed

A report delivered to the March 22 meeting of the District of Sechelt’s Planning and Development committee shows just how many development applications Sechelt has on its books. Staff prepared a chart of over 50 active rezoning, subdivision, and development permit applications.

The District of Sechelt has come under fire recently for delays in processing development applications. The District has been without a Director of Planning since the resignation of Andre Isakov in November 2016 after less than six months on the job.

Seventeen rezoning applications were listed in the report, stretching as far back as a 2013 proposal by Vanta Pacific for a resort development in West Portpoise Bay. The list included a number of major proposals such as Wesbrooke by the Sea, RTC Properties, SSC Properties, and the Silverstone Care Centre.

There are eight subdivision proposals, ranging in size from a six-lot subdivision on Baillie Road (2013) to a recent 43-lot rezoning for Trail Bay Estates, and a proposed resort hotel at the Blue Ocean Golf Course.

Fifteen subdivisions are underway, having received preliminary approval from the province within the last year. Some of these are as small as two lots, but four were larger than 40 lots, including a 55-lot subdivision in Selma Park.

Seven development permits, two temporary use permits, two development variance permits and two flood exemption applications completed the report.

“Just looking at it, it’s a little daunting the number of applications you’re having to deal with,” said Councillor Mike Shanks. “For me this [report] is excellent and it just gives some timeline in terms of what we’re currently dealing with and the timeframe for eventually making decisions or getting results.”

Councillor Noel Muller also thanked Acting Chief Administrative Officer Doug Stewart for the report. “This is more information in one place than I think we’ve had to date.”

The development application action chart will be updated and included in future Planning Committee agenda packages, and posted on the District of Sechelt website.

Donna McMahon