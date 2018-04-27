Sechelt property taxes going up

At a regular meeting on April 18, Sechelt council gave the first three readings of the Tax Rate Bylaw which sets the tax rates for 2018.

The final reading and adoption of the bylaw will be on May 2. The rates in the bylaw are 2.27 for residential properties and 5.39 for business properties. This reflects a property tax increase of 5.78 per cent over the 2017 rate. Three percent of the increase is for infrastructure renewal as per the financial sustainability plan and the further 2.78 per cent is to meet operational needs.

The assessed value of the average residential property in 2018 is $543,957. For the average property the tax increase is $79.

The tax rate multiplier for business taxes was adjusted to keep the share of taxes paid by business equal to the share paid last year so business owners would not have an increased proportional burden. Even with the adjustment the share of taxes borne by business properties is down to 12.27 per cent. This is because 99 per cent of the growth in the District in 2017 was residential properties.

Mayor Bruce Milne stated, “We have experienced substantial growth in the last three years and we have successfully maintained our service levels with careful planning and financial oversight. Staff and Council have worked hard to balance the needs of individual citizens with the financial and infrastructure needs of the community.”

Property tax notices will be mailed to property owners on May 24 and are due on July 3.

The capital budget for 2018 contains 30 Capital projects including major projects such as a public works and parks building (currently operating out of a temporary structure), road upgrades on Trail Avenue, sewer line expansions along Wakefield Road and Harbour Way as well as improvements to sidewalks, parks, trails and equipment replacements.

The cost increases in the operating budget are due largely to include adjusted staff salaries and benefits, information technology costs, the RCMP contract, the addition of two full-time staff positions and increased costs in day to day operations such as fuel and utilities. Submitted