Sechelt raid nets hard drugs

On Dec. 21, Sunshine Coast RCMP, with assistance from the RCMP’s Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant on a residence in the 5500 block of Wharf Avenue in Sechelt. The search warrant was executed safely, leading to the arrest of a 40-year-old male and a 25-year-old female.

A significant amount of both suspected hard and chemical drugs were seized, as well as drug paraphernalia and cash suspected to be proceeds from drug trafficking. Sunshine Coast RCMP are still reviewing the evidence, but say that charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking may be recommended at a later date.

“Having access to the Emergency Response Team for the execution of potentially high-risk searches like this one is a real benefit to our officers and the public”, said Cst Harrison Mohr with Sunshine Coast RCMP. “This was a successful operation, one which should have a positive impact on our community.” Submitted by RCMP