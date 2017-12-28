Sechelt settles with former employee who had sued

The District of Sechelt and Margi Nicholas have come to an amicable resolution of the legal proceedings brought by Ms. Nicholas as a result of the District’s without cause termination of Ms. Nicholas’ employment as its director of corporate services.

Prior to her termination, Ms. Nicholas had consistently received positive performance evaluations from her supervisors throughout her over six years as a District employee, with her eventually being promoted to the director of corporate services position. It was Council’s implementation of recommendations from a third party organizational structural review that resulted in the elimination of Ms. Nicholas’ position and her employment being terminated without cause.

The parties are pleased to have resolved the matter, and the District wishes Ms. Nicholas all the best in her future endeavours. Submitted