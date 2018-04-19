SEWN AGM draws sold-out crowd

The Self-Employed Women’s Network (SEWN) held its annual general meeting and spring socializer on April 11, drawing a sold-out crowd of about 100 to the Seaside Centre in Sechelt. The keynote speaker was MP Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, who spoke about business and trade opportunities for women-owned businesses. Donna McMahon photo
