(Addressed to Gibsons council and copied to the Local)

I note that the town is taking a “go slow” approach to affordable housing in Gibsons and choosing not to immediately endorse the Sunshine Coast Housing Society’s proposal for multi-unit rental development on the Charman Creek Lands. Of all the developments to be speedy on, this is it. And shame on you for not moving quickly on this issue. The need in our community for affordable housing is huge and yet you are now only supporting a two-unit project to proceed and I note not in the Charman Creek area. As Matt Thomson from the Society said, these two units are only a drop in the bucket. How is this going to even make a dent in the rental crisis our community is facing?

I am wondering why all of a sudden this reverse in approach after the town has spent 5,000 taxpayer’s dollars on this study for affordable housing complete with plans for the Charman Creek Land? Could it be that the Oceanmount Community Association, which encompasses Charman Creek, has far too many of your supporters in it? Could it be that they are against this project in their neighbourhood? So, when your supporters are Nimbys, it is OK and you will listen to them and not do what is “right” for the community as a whole. Once again, the privileged impose their will over the disadvantaged.

Judith Bonkoff, Gibson