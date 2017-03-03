Shíshálh elect new chief

Warren Paull has been elected as the new chief of the shíshálh, taking over on April 1 from Calvin Craigan, who did not run for re-election.

Paull was the winner for a three-year term as chief, with 162 votes over Robert Joe, who received 148 votes. The vote was held on Feb. 25 with about 400 eligible voters in the Sechelt Band.

Paull has served as a councillor on and off over the past 30 years. He returned as a councillor last October in a byelection, and in December was appointed as a director of the Sunshine Coast Regional District.

The four new councillors are Corey August (181 votes), Selina August (186), Keith Julius (183) and Alvina

Paul (156). Staff