shíshálh Nation won’t hire Nanaimo CAO following arrest

The shíshálh First Nation says it will not be hiring Tracy Samra as its new Chief Administrative Officer after all.

“The shíshálh Council regrets to announce that contrary to its notice dated January 31, 2018, Tracy Samra will not be the new Chief Administrative Officer for the shíshálh Nation,” the band said in a February 9 news release.

“Our council and Tracy Samra agree that now is not the time for her to take on the responsibilities of the CAO for the shíshálh Nation. We wish her well in future endeavors,” the release said in a quote from Chief Warren Paull.

A new search to fill the CAO position “will begin immediately,” the release said.

On Feb. 5, the City of Nanaimo issued a statement that “last week, due to an incident at City Hall, the RCMP made an arrest.”

And CTV News Vancouver Island reported that night that it was Nanaimo CAO Tracy Samra who had been arrested – for allegedly threatening the mayor and a councillor. CTV said no charges had been laid and that Samra was released on a promise to appear in court.

A special prosecutor has now been named to investigate and determine if charges will be laid.

Both CTV and the Times Colonist reported that the shíshálh Nation’s press release announcing Samra’s hiring in Sechelt – above – had caught Nanaimo City Hall by surprise because she had not resigned her position there.

Since November 2015, Samra served as CAO for the City of Nanaimo where she provided leadership to 1,000 employees.

She is from Saddle Lake Cree Nation in Treaty No. 6 territory and holds a master of laws degree from the University of Ottawa and a bachelor of laws degree from the University of Victoria.

Samra is a lawyer and has 23 years’ experience working with federal, provincial and First Nation governments. She worked as an adjudicator for the Indian Residential Schools Adjudication Secretariat and served as executive director of the strategic policy branch for the BC’s Ministry of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation. In 2008 she was selected as the associate regional director general for Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development Canada. She also worked at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo, lecturing on the subjects of indigenous rights and natural resource management. Staff