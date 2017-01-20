Shuttle service for short ferry routes

Bruce Kerr of Kona Winds poses with the bus that will provide shuttle service between Langdale and Gibsons Harbour for passengers taking his Stormaway vessels to Gambier and Keats Islands. The boats have to dock at Gibsons Harbour Jan. 19-April 6 while upgrades are made at Langdale, and the Horseshoe Bay ferries will run hourly. Donna McMahon photo