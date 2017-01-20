Friday, 20 January 2017
Breaking News

Shuttle service for short ferry routes

Posted by: The Local Weekly January 18, 2017 in Breaking News, News Leave a comment

steve wrightBruce Kerr of Kona Winds poses with the bus that will provide shuttle service between Langdale and Gibsons Harbour for passengers taking his Stormaway vessels to Gambier and Keats Islands. The boats have to dock at Gibsons Harbour Jan. 19-April 6 while upgrades are made at Langdale, and the Horseshoe Bay ferries will run hourly.  Donna McMahon photo

Print Friendly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA Image

*

© The Local - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                                                                                                   Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Scroll To Top