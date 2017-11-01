(re “Ban float planes” and “Ban the pickups”, letters, the Local, Oct. 26)

We should be very pleased there are people out there who actually read what we have written.

My missive about noise was the impetus for my last letter, and not motorcycles themselves. Yes, many are sole transportation and many are reasonably maintained and operated. I bought my first motorcycle in 1970 and rode it across Canada and around Europe. The bike did it all with its stock mufflers.

Some people think that removing the mufflers or modifying the exhaust is reasonable and that all the rest of us should be thrilled to hear the gratuitous racket. The problem is noise – from trucks with modified exhausts, to ancient Volkswagens with rotted mufflers, to all those Harley riders with straight pipes. The Quebeckers who banned motorcycles in their towns despaired that they would ever live in peace again so they just banned them all. In Germany, nobody can modify a muffler on a vehicle, period. Why are we so silly about noise? Why aren’t we making it plain that useless, mindless, possibly sociopathic noise is not welcome in our community?

Which reminds me, there is a large truck that comes down the hill by Sargeant’s Bay most nights at 11:30pm with his engine brake on. Really?

Ken Dibnah, West Sechelt