Simply delicious: Northern Divine, the Canadian caviar

It is sustainable, natural, safe, healthy, award winning and a world class business and its local owners believe it might be the greenest aquaculture fish farm in the world. While the good reputation of Northern Divine Aquafarms keeps growing, it has gone almost unnoticed for more than two decades on the Sunshine Coast. Known world wide by high end chefs and food connoisseurs for its caviar, the hatchery sits on 60 acres of land on the north side of Porpoise Bay in Sechelt. Its small green tanks, only visible from the air, are teaming with organically grown sturgeon and Coho salmon.

The Fraser River sturgeon (50,000-strong) are at various stages of maturity, raised in a land based aquaculture farm using pristine mountain water from seven wells. They harvest the sturgeon here sending the meat to restaurants across Canada and process the sturgeon eggs as the only certified organic caviar in the world. Northern Divine is Canada’s largest producer of caviar. Apart from the Canadian market, they also export the caviar to several different countries and are awarded as Top-5 Best sustainable caviars in the world.

The historical fish that has survived for two million years on earth has been certified by Ocean Wise, Sea Choice and has a green seal from Seafood Watch at the prestigious Monterey Bay Aquarium in California. The caviar is a delicacy that comes with a price, and may not fit the dining out budgets of everyone. A 1 kg can of the protein rich omega-3 black eggs sells for $2,640, a 30 gram can retails for $96. Nevertheless it is a sought after brand and fills the void created after the collapse of the Russian caviar business in the early 1990s. “People want sustainable organic products, but most of all they want quality and they are willing to pay for it.” say Justin Henry, Northern Divine’s long time General Manager. “We are a leader in the organic aquaculture world market”.

The company’s owners have been very patient investors. It took eleven years for the first sturgeon to mature and produce caviar. They also survived a political bump in the road that no employer should have to endure, when the Sechelt District council delayed rezoning approval of its small processing plant over a decade ago. When the mayor and councillors couldn’t decide after five years of stalling, taxpayers finally gave their approval in a referendum. It allowed Northern Divine to finally construct its green processing plant, which was no larger that a medium size house. That was five years ago and since then the company and its 17 employees have moved ahead with innovation and gained world recognition in the organic market place. Henry says, “I love it that our team has enabled our company to be leaders in organic aquaculture.”

Northern Divine can now boast with pride about its achievements. It was the first Canadian aquaculture company to have certified seafood in the market. The only organic caviar in the world. The first aquaculture business to receive a disease free certification three years ago from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. And the first fish farm to produce organic eggs year round from organic raised farm coho salmon.

In addition to sturgeon and caviar, Northern Divine is developing a growing organic coho industry. Its tanks hold 12,000 salmon, almost all female, ten generations of coho spawning every three months. Henry says, “Right now it represents 25% of our business, but it could become the biggest part of what we do.” In 2012 Northern Divine exported a couple of hundred thousand eggs. This year four million were shipped to over a dozen countries and in five years it could top ten million, making the Sechelt company the largest exporter of organic coho eggs in the world.

Henry says, “We are conservative water users compared to other systems which are flow through designs. They use significant amounts of fresh water and have to replenish it in their tanks on a continual basis.” The water conservation methods used at the Sunshine Coast aquaculture operation are tops in the industry. The water in the tanks is filtered and purified in a unique eco-system where fish and plants, herbs and vegetables, collaborate to reduce the constant need for fresh water. The fish produce the nutrients the plants need and the plants filter and clean the water for the fish. It is nature doing its best work to produce organic products. It means the water only has to be circulated every six or seven days, up to a month during the warmer months when the sun is hot and the plants are in full growth. In addition to marketing organic sturgeon meat, caviar and coho eggs Northern Divine also sells its herbs and vegetables, a couple of hundred pounds a week, to restaurants and markets in Vancouver.

Henry says the company insists on using all parts of their sturgeon. The heads and fins go to Chinatown for soups, the meat to restaurants and the tails are marketed as dog treats. Even the liver is a delicacy.

“The meat has a unique mild flavour and doesn’t taste like fish,” according to Jefferson Alvarez the chef at Cacao Restaurant in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood. “It is denser than halibut and has the texture of veal.”

Alvarez says, “Sturgeon is a different type of fish. It is so under rated. You have a sustainable food product, its organic, it is local and you can use all of it. The loin is used as a bacon and the gelatine used in desserts is good for our bones.”

With skilled precision the caviar eggs are carefully extracted from each fish in the processing plant. The eggs are lightly salted and packed in caviar tins. The roe is never mixed and each caviar tin is coded and traceable. The eggs can be traced back to the mother and back through her life. “The aging of the caviar depends on the fish and customer requirements for texture, colour and flavour,” says Frank Pabst, the Executive Chef at the Blue Water Cafe in Yaletown in Vancouver. “mild caviar is aged about a month and developed caviar about six months. The new customers, the younger generation, want a milder flavour and that requires less aging.” Pabst says Northern Divine is his best selling, most popular caviar. Its pricing is more competitive than other caviars and it is always dry and its quality consistent. “It is sustainably farmed, has consistent taste and the sturgeon swim in clean filtered local water. We feature the sturgeon as well. It is very different. It is the pork or chicken of the sea.”

A sturgeon can take up to 16 years to mature and produce caviar valuing the average fish and its eggs at about $5,000.

A single organic coho and it eggs which ages in about a fifth of the time is worth about $500.

Both organic species grow in tanks at their farm in Sechelt. Business opportunities around the world for the organic eggs has never been better. In December, world demand for North Divine Caviar outstripped supply. There is now a waiting list for the delicacy.

-Brian Coxford