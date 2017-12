(Re “Suzuki’s children”, letters, the Local, Dec. 7)

I do not know what offended me about the letter regarding Suzuki’s children, but it did. I particularly thought the identification of one on his children by name was not necessary.

If Mr. Donenfeld felt it necessary to condemn Suzuki’s parenting perogative, perhaps he could have done it in a more academic/political fashion.

It seems that the “social media” philosophy of slash and burn is here. Too bad.

Polly Powley, Gibsons