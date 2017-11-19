Smiles for The Nutcracker

It’s all smiles as a cheque for $12,266 is presented to the Coasting Along Theatre Society, representing the proceeds from the sale of “Smile Cookies” produced by Tim Hortons in Gibsons. From the left, manager Michelle Gildersleeve, owner Klaus Fuerniss, Kathleen Holmes, artistic director the society, and Halle Holmes. The society’s annual production of the Nutcracker runs Dec. 16-19, with ticket sales starting Nov. 18 at Gourmet Girl at Pier 17, Davis Bay. Colin Horabin photo
