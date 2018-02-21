Snow shock for Coast

The Sunshine Coast woke up Sunday morning Feb. 18 to a blanket of snow and sub-zero temperatures. It made for a pretty picture, in this case a stretch of Kearton Road near Gibsons. The tree that fell here did not do any damage, and the tire tracks suggest cars just drove around it. But the trees that fell elsewhere took out power lines that left many without electricity for much of the day. And it was pretty cold for several days, with temperatures – down to minus 9 – that kept the snow on the ground. Donna McMahon photo