Snowfall making Coast roads treacherous: RCMP

Heavy snow is falling across most areas of the Sunshine Coast right now, and both the highway and side streets are treacherous. The highway through Selma Park was closed for part of this morning, but re-opened around 9:40 am; however, most side streets going up off the highway in Selma Park are not passable right now. We also have reports of the hills in West Sechelt being very slippery right now, as well as Redrooffs Road near Sargent’s Bay.

Sunshine Coast RCMP are strongly discouraging people from driving at this time. The roads are dangerously slippery, and if you go out, there is no guarantee you will get to where you are going. Road closures are subject to change at any time, as all it takes is one vehicle to spin out or get stuck, and a portion of the highway could be closed again. Tow trucks are also having difficulty navigating the snowy road conditions, so if you do get stuck, it may be some time before they can get to you.

Cst Harrison Mohr with Sunshine Coast RCMP is warning drivers: Please stay off of the roads if possible. If you do go out, ensure that your vehicle’s tires are appropriate for the conditions, and ensure you have some emergency equipment – including a warm blanket – in your vehicle, in case you get stuck and have to wait for help.

Sunshine Coast RCMP want to remind people to call 911 only if you are involved in a collision where there are serious injuries or your vehicle is stuck is a dangerous position. All other collisions reports should be directed to the non-emergency line: (604) 885-2266.

RCMP news release 9:49 am Friday February 3