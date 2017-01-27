Friday, 27 January 2017
Some local flooding in Gibsons

Posted by: The Local Weekly January 25, 2017 in Breaking News, Front Page, News Leave a comment

P 3 flood pic 1Rising temperatures after our winter cold snap led to incidents of flooding. On Jan. 19, Keith Road in Gibsons was inundated by rainwater and snowmelt coming off the slopes of Mount Elphinstone, which overflowed ditches and poured down the road. Road crews brought in equipment the next day to repair the damage. Donna McMahon photo

