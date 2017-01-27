Some local flooding in Gibsons

Rising temperatures after our winter cold snap led to incidents of flooding. On Jan. 19, Keith Road in Gibsons was inundated by rainwater and snowmelt coming off the slopes of Mount Elphinstone, which overflowed ditches and poured down the road. Road crews brought in equipment the next day to repair the damage. Donna McMahon photo
