(Re “Talking gravel at the SCRD”, the Local, March 1)

On a positive note, maybe if the mine there (at McNab Creek) is allowed, it would put the mine in the middle of downtown Sechelt out of business and then we would not be subjected to ridiculous noise levels all hours of the day and night, not to mention dust and the conveyor belt spoiling the view of the downtown waterfront.

Hope springs eternal. . .

Sharron McMillan,

West Sechelt