A woman examines the visible return of Squamish Nation culture to Gibsons, a cedar panel on the front of the Gibsons Public Art Gallery that was unveiled and blessed Oct. 28. Gibsons is on traditional territory of the Squamish and the carving is called “Welh Áynexw tl’a Swa7ámchet” or “Spirit of Our Ancestors”. It was created by Squamish Nation artist Sinàmkin (Jody Broomfield), whose design credits include medallions and coins produced by the Royal Canadian mint for the 2006 Winter Olympics. A human figure at the centre of the panel represents the first Squamish person – with arms raised in the Salish gesture of thanks – surrounded by an eagle, bear, whale and salmon. Donna McMahon photo