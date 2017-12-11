Spiteful logging

(Addressed to the premier, Sechelt council and the Sunshine Coast Community Forest (SCCF), and copied to the Local)

I am trying to believe in this NDP and Green government and hoping that they understand the importance of saving certain sections of our forest, which seems to be disappearing in a very fast way. I believe that this government is seriously looking into extending Mt. Elphinstone Park, which is supported by the SCRD and for years by members of the community.

The fate of block EW28 is apparently in the hands of the SCCF who have decided to cut this block, (which is the western boundary of the above said park) no matter what, in the next few days/weeks.

I implore all those with authority in this matter to completely put a stop on EW28, or at least put a hold on the logging to allow for more discussions re the extension of Mt. Elphinstone Park.

The SCCF to my knowledge has never listened to the community (even though they profess to be a community forest) and is not interested to this day.

Not only that, but the SCCF has three blocks waiting for logging and it seems that they just want to be spiteful and log EW28 first.

Jack Stein, Gibsons