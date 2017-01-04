Spotting a scam

How can you tell if it’s a scam? Scams are always changing, so the details are not crucial. Instead focus on warning signs, such as:

• A promise that you can make or win money easily.

• A request for personal or financial information.

• A demand that you act immediately or there will be dire consequences.

• An email that asks you to click on a link.

Bruce Anderson, with the Council of Senior Citizens’ Organizations of BC (COSCO) advises that you keep your private information private, and limit the amount of personal information you share online. Do not give out information over the phone such as credit card numbers or bank account numbers.

Cst Harrison Mohr, Sunshine Coast RCMP Media Relations Officer, advises that if you are unsure whether a caller is really from the company or organization they say they are from, simply ask for their name, hang up, and then look up the company number in a phone book or online and call back.

“Even if a real police officer is calling you, if you have any doubts as to whether it is really an officer, we would rather that you ask for the officer’s name, hang up, and call back to ensure it really is a police officer calling you,” says Mohr.

If you have lost money to a fraudster, you are advised to report the incident immediately to the Sunshine Coast RCMP. If you did not lose money but want to file a report, you can contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (1-888-495-8501), or fill out an online report at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

Donna McMahon