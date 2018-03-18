Spring sighting

Crocuses are a traditional harbinger of spring and often the first flowers you see after our bit of snow disappears. The perennials have popped up all over the lower Sunshine Coast; these ones were photographed on Ocean Beach Esplanade in Gibsons. Combined with the switch to daylight savings time last weekend, the flowers tell us that spring is indeed coming. Officially, spring starts March 20, but chances are you are already thinking of warmer weather activities. Donna McMahon photo