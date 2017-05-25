Stage show will sail into Gibsons wharf

Organizers of the Sea Cavalcade festival have scored a coup this year by booking an international seafaring theatre company to perform a costume drama from a tall ship docked at the main wharf in Gibsons.

In a presentation to the Town of Gibsons’ Committee of the Whole on May 16, Music in the Landing organizer Linda Williams and Sea Cavalcade Society Chair Conchita Harding described the performances that will be held from July 26 to 29.

The Caravan Stage Company lives and performs aboard the tall ship Amara Zee, a replica of a flat-bottomed Thames River sailing barge. When the ship docks they hang a massive scrim (gauzy curtain) from the mast and stage innovative shows that combine theatre, music, lights, video, and aerialists hanging from the rigging.

Their current production, “The Nomadic Tempest”, is the tale of four monarch butterflies displaced by climate change, searching for a new home.

“It’s going to be performed in five different languages: English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic and indigenous Salish,” said Linda Williams. She noted that the butterflies are both a metaphor for climate change and for the theatre company. “They are also nomadic in that they rarely play the same place twice.”

Founded in Victoria in 1970, the Caravan Theatre Company performed across Europe from 2005 to 2013, and has now returned to sail North American seacoasts and waterways. Gibsons is one of only four BC communities that will host the “The Nomadic Tempest” in 2017.

Conchita Harding told Gibsons council that this will be a very busy year for the Sea Cavalcade festival. 2017 is the 49th annual Sea Cavalcade, as well as Canada’s 150th birthday, and the 30th anniversary of the Golden Girls awards.

Harding noted that she has already had phone calls from tour-bus groups from China, Japan, Germany, Holland and France. “I don’t know where we’re going to put all of those buses,” she joked.

Gibsons Mayor Wayne Rowe thanked the organizers for their efforts. “I know people come back to the Sunshine Coast specifically for Sea Cavalcade,” said Rowe adding that it takes huge volunteer effort to organize the event.

“It’s the people of our community that make it possible,” said Rowe.

Bleacher tickets for “The Nomadic Tempest” will be $25, with standing room on the dock at $15.

Donna McMahon