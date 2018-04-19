Steady development

(Re “Smell the decay”, letters, the Local, April 5)

Any “progressive batch of newcomers” will be left to face the same stench created by the decision to fund “the world’s most beautiful wastewater plant.” All the reserves are gone despite the promises we were given prior to the funding referendum. The District must borrow to do any and everything now and must get taxpayer approval to do so. We were also promised taxes wouldn’t go up for the wastewater industry, but the sewer levy has gone through the roof.

Contrary to the “nothing to show” comment, I see nothing but a steady stream of development permits and other items being approved by this Council. In the past few years the District now seems to be having more developments projects and house builds than ever since we moved here in 2010. Far more than the previous group whose other claims to fame were the Davis Bay float, some mysterious “airpark” project and of course the paving of Heritage and Sandpiper.

Marc Nixon, Sechelt