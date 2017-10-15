Still time to submit capsule suggestions

The Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) has created a time capsule in order to mark its 50th anniversary of service to the Sunshine Coast community.

The time capsule, containing contemporary cultural and historic items from the Sunshine Coast, is currently on display at the SCRD’s Field Road Administration building lobby. Members of the public are invited to view the time capsule and to also recommend items to include within it. Suggestions for items that represent today’s Sunshine Coast or the SCRD’s first 50 years can be submitted at the display or by email to info@scrd.ca.

A stainless steel box will be sealed on Oct. 19 at 1pm for burial outside the Field Road Administration building. It will be marked with a plaque denoting the date for discovery in the future, 50 years from now, in October 2067. SCRD Board and staff will be present at the ceremony and members of the public are invited to watch it be sealed.

Formed in 1967, the SCRD is one of 27 regional districts within British Columbia that was designed to establish a partnership between electoral areas and member municipalities within their boundaries.

“The contents of the capsule will feature artifacts from the Town of Gibsons, District of Sechelt, and the Sechelt and Squamish First Nations,” says Garry Nohr, SCRD Board Chair. “The capsule holds treasures that are a testament of our commitment to work collectively and collaboratively.”

The time capsule burial is just one focal point of the SCRD’s 50th anniversary celebration. A number of other initiatives have been planned including the preservation of the 25-foot totem pole outside the SCRD Field Road building, a photo contest highlighting SCRD Parks, and a dedicated webpage that features key SCRD historical milestones through the years at www.scrd.ca/50th-anniversary.

