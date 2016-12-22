Submission Information

How to Submit a Classified Ad:

Mail, phone, fax, email or drop off your ad with payment to:

The Local,#213, 5710 Teredo Street, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

Phone: 604-885-3134 • Fax: 604-885-3194 • Email: admin@thelocalweekly.ca

How to Submit Editorial Text:

Email your editorial to: editor@thelocalweekly.ca

Submitted editorial must be received electronically (typed or hand-written will not be accepted)

In most cases, editorial submissions must be prearranged with the editorial department

Editorial must adhere to specific word counts

Use of proper English, spelling and grammar is appreciated

Submission does not guarantee publication

We reserve the right to edit all submissions

Limit press releases to 300 words.

Deadline Monday 10 AM

How to Submit a Letter to The Editor:

Email your Letter To The Editor to: editor@thelocalweekly.ca

Letters to the Editor are welcome on any topic of local or general interest. Opinions expressed are those of the writers; publication does not imply endorsement by the newspaper.

Generally letters should not exceed more than 300 words. Letters will be edited in the interests of style, clarity, legality, brevity and taste, as necessary. The Local reserves the right to refuse publication of any submission.

reserves the right to refuse publication of any submission. All letters must be signed and include place of residence and telephone number; names may be withheld from publication for valid reason by approval of the editor.

How to Submit a Camera-Ready Display Ad:

Email address: sales@thelocalweekly.ca

Note: a camera-ready ad is an ad that is ready for printing. The ad will require no revisions, but will be published as submitted.

Build your ad according to our specific dimensions, ( * please see column width measurements below)

please see column width measurements below) All images (photos and logos) included in the ad must be at least 300 dpi

Make a PDF of your ad, at least 300 dpi, with all text and graphics embedded within the PDF

Email your PDF to us, along with your full contact information and the dates you would like to have your ad published. ( The Local is distributed every Thursday. Submission deadline is the Monday before)

is distributed every Thursday. Submission deadline is the Monday before) Note: If the above criteria is not met, The Local cannot guarantee correct output of your material once published.

cannot guarantee correct output of your material once published. Please do not send a camera-ready ad using “Word” or “Coral Draw” applications

How to submit a Display Ad that our Design Department will build for you:

Email address: sales@thelocalweekly.ca

Note: there is no extra charge for this service.

Email (sales@thelocalweekly.ca) your ad’s information to us. Be sure to include your full contact information, the dates you would like your ad to run, and the full elements to be included in the ad (eg. logos, photos and text).

All images (photos and logos) included in the ad must be at least 300 dpi at 100% of use.

To Fax an Ad that our Design Department will build for you:

Fax number: 604-885-3194

Please fax your instructions and the text that will used in the ad. Be sure to include your full contact information, the dates you would like your ad to run, and the full elements to be included in the ad. Please note we cannot use faxed logos or images as that quality is inferior.

Computer Applications we cannot accept:

Please do not send us any of your “working files”, eg: Coral Draw, Quark Express, InDesign, Pagemaker, Publisher, Pages. etc.

* The Local column widths:

1 column: 1.57”

2 columns: 3.3”

3 columns: 5.04”

4 columns: 6.78”

5 columns: 8.51”

6 columns: 10.25”

Full Page Ad Size: 10” wide x 15” high

This publication reserves the right to refuse any advertising that it considers to contain false or misleading information or involves unfair or unethical practices. The advertiser agrees that the publisher shall not be liable for damages arising out of error in any advertisement beyond the amount paid for such advertisement.