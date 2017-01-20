Coastal Weddings and Events is excited to present “Inspirations” – The Sunshine Coast Wedding Fair on Saturday, January 21, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Sechelt Indian Band Hall (5532 Xweus Avenue, Sechelt, BC).

From inspiring décor and fashion displays to innovative ideas and set ups, “Inspirations” provides the engaged couple with everything needed to plan their special day. The fair promises to highlight a wide range of services and products offering the newest ideas in wedding planning. In addition to the myriad of wedding specialists offering guidance and professional suggestions, the event will conclude with a Fashion Show (1:00 p.m.). The show will display some of the latest trends in bridal, formal wear and design.

“Inspirations helps to ease some of the pressures of planning a beautiful wedding, by allowing brides to compare, taste, touch and see what the Sunshine Coast Wedding Specialists have to offer – all in one convenient location” says Melissa Tripp owner of Coastal Weddings and Events – producer of the show. “The Wedding Fair connects you with service providers including but not limited to DJs, Caterers, Photographers all of which are needed to create a special day.”

Each year, “Inspirations” continues to attract guests from near and far, and provide more opportunities for brides to be ready to plan their weddings. The goal of the Wedding Fair is to provide an exciting experience that makes it easy and enjoyable for those preparing for one of the most important days of their lives.

Bring your girlfriends, mom and even your fiancé and enjoy the day! Guests that pre-register will be entered for a chance to win some amazing prizes, one of which includes a free, two-hour photo booth rental from Coastal Weddings and Events.

Tickets for “Inspirations” The Sunshine Coast Wedding Fair are free at the door. Guests can pre-register online at http://sunshinecoastweddingfair.ca to be entered for a chance to win door prizes. For more information about the event, call (604) 720-3698, or visit http://sunshinecoastweddingfair.ca.