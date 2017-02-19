Sunday, 19 February 2017
Breaking News

Sunshine Dragons Abreast raising funds

Posted by: The Local Weekly February 15, 2017 in Health & Wellness, Sports & Leisure Leave a comment

weber klingenbergChristine Klingenberg, left, and Sheila Weber show off the breast cancer display table at a pub night held recently by their team, Sunshine Dragons Abreast. The team was kicking off their fund-raising events to reach their goal of participating in the 2018 International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival in Florence Italy. Paddling practice will start again in April. (Anyone interested in joining the team can contact Gillian at 604-885-0151.)  Photo submitted

Print Friendly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA Image

*

© The Local - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                                                                                                   Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Scroll To Top