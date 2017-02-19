Sunshine Dragons Abreast raising funds

Christine Klingenberg, left, and Sheila Weber show off the breast cancer display table at a pub night held recently by their team, Sunshine Dragons Abreast. The team was kicking off their fund-raising events to reach their goal of participating in the 2018 International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival in Florence Italy. Paddling practice will start again in April. (Anyone interested in joining the team can contact Gillian at 604-885-0151.) Photo submitted