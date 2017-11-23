Super disappointed

(Addressed to the prime minister and copied to the Local)

As I was reading the newspaper and watching the news recently, I was struck by two things. The first being our prime minister sporting a Superman costume for Halloween. I have a pretty good sense of humour and there is usually nothing I like more than to see our leaders having fun and getting into the spirit of things. However, this occasion was followed quite closely by a news story of our first people who still do not have proper housing, heating, running water or inside bathrooms. This made me inclined to think less of the one person who has the “super power” to end this injustice but has done nothing in two years except super disappoint the people who elected him.

Here is a short list of how you have been a super disappointment to date:

• Reneging on your promise for proportional representation

• Approving Kinder Morgan

• Increased military spending by billions

• Lack of fresh water and housing for First People

• Not standing up to Trump

I am asking you to stop thinking you are super, Superman or a super man and start doing what Canadians have asked you (by election) to do.

Charlene Penner, Roberts Creek