Suspected impaired driving leads to serious crash, injuries

A driver is in hospital and may be facing impaired driving charges after the car she was driving crashed on the Sunshine Coast Highway near Trout Lake Road Tuesday night [January 31].

Emergency crews were called after a nearby resident heard the crash around 11 pm. Sunshine Coast RCMP arrived to find a heavily damaged vehicle lying on its roof, well off of the shoulder of the highway. It is believed that the driver left the scene on foot, before being driven back to the scene – and a waiting ambulance – a short time later. She was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Police determined that the 32 year-old female driver from Halfmoon Bay smelled of liquor, and an impaired-driving investigation is now underway.

At this point we’re looking to speak with witnesses, said Cst Harrison Mohr with Sunshine Coast RCMP. If you saw this newer dark-grey Chevrolet Cruze driving on the Sunshine Coast Highway around 11 pm Tuesday night, or if you stopped to help after the collision and have not yet spoken with police, please call us as soon as possible. We would like any information about how this vehicle was driving prior to the collision, and would also like to confirm whether anyone helped the driver get out of her vehicle, or saw her leaving the scene. This appears to be yet another frightening example of the dangers of drinking and driving.

No charges have been laid at this time, pending further investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call Sunshine Coast RCMP at (604) 885-2266, file #2017-569.

RCMP news release