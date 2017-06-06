Suspicious Fire in Gibsons Under Investigation

Sunshine Coast RCMP were called to Hough Road in Gibsons around 3 am on Monday June 5th after the Gibsons Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire. The fire gutted the building, but fortunately no one was injured. RCMP were called after evidence was found indicating that the fire may have been intentionally set.

Officers from the Sunshine Coast RCMP’s serious crimes unit – including a trained arson investigator – are now on scene and investigating the cause of the fire, said Cst Harrison Mohr with Sunshine Coast RCMP. We’re still in the early stages of the investigation so we have limited details to release, but we are asking that anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area during the night to get in touch with us.

Anyone with information about this fire can contact Sunshine Coast RCMP at (604) 885-2266 or Crimestoppers.

Submitted by RCMP