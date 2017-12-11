Suzuki’s children

(Re “A plea to politicians”, editorial, the Local, Nov. 30)

David Suzuki make his position personal; is an ad hominem rebuttal thus justified?

In July 2017, a widely circulated ERL (Environmental Research Letters) journal study highlighted that the most environmentally significant carbon emission reduction action one can take, by far, is having one less child. Beyond that, owning an electric car or no car, avoiding distant air travel, and green energy are important. Vegetarianism may be effective. (Efficient light bulbs, cold water washing, and recycling, may feel good but are comparatively insignificant.)

Severn Suzuki was born in 1979, when Canadian women (and their male partners) had wisely responded to societal factors and decreased the fertility rate (by 54 per cent over two decades) to 1.75 children. Yet Suzuki, already having three children, proceeded to have two more, an increase of 66 per cent. (World population has also increased 60 per cent since 1979, while carbon emissions have increased over 500 per cent). More footprints (Suzuki or otherwise), more carbon footprint.

Moreover, one has to question the environmental merits of a 22,000km round-trip carbon footprint for flying anyone (let alone 12-year-old Severn) to deliver a six-minute speech. Enviro-religious pageantry aside, isn’t that waste writ large? Does waste in the name of waste reduction have an exemption? Perhaps like vigilantism to reduce crime? Or war to achieve peace?

Suzuki implores government to leave 80 per cent of fossil fuels in the ground because ‘we’ are causing environmental havoc. To reach that laudable end goal we all have to change behaviour first. Yet Suzuki had far more children than just about everyone else, and flew them around the world to give speeches, without compunction. Perhaps someone should have implored Suzuki to let his resources lie fallow 40 years ago?

Alan Donenfeld, Gibson